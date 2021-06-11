What Are You Playing (Or Watching) This Long Weekend?

Now that everyone can finally play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it’s also time to play through all of it again, because hot damn what a game.

Like Leah, I had an absolute blast with Rift Apart. It’s basically the perfect length. The performance and ray-tracing is genuinely flawless. Crunch basically didn’t exist for the game, which is unheard of. And it’s the kind of adventure you could easily sit and share with just about everyone: adults, kids, first-timers to video games.

I mean, if you’ve got a PS5, anyway.

Something that you won’t see on the consumer side, however, but affected those reviewing was the lack of a performance mode. It was possible to play the game at 60 FPS, but it wasn’t optimised, so everyone played the game with the 4K/30 FPS fidelity settings, with ray-traced reflections and effects on full. The game is absolutely great that way. But having finished it, I wouldn’t mind seeing how it runs with much smoother action, and what the loss of ray-traced reflections does to the experience.

Beyond that, it’s a long Long Weekend for me. I didn’t actually mean to tweet this out, but it’s a good indicator of how brutal this year in particular is for Australians. And that doesn’t include the Saturday with the Netflix gaming shows (likely just TV/anime series, not actual games from what Geeked Week has unveiled), or whatever’s coming out of IGN Expo.

But at least the Saturday is relatively chill. That’s usually when EA Play would be, anyway, so it’s not so bad.

So if you’re not watching any of the conferences this weekend, or on the Monday when we’ve got the Bethesda/Microsoft/Square/Devolver/PC Gaming Show never-ending header, what games will you be playing?