Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Drops PC Specs, High-End Rigs Required For Ray-Tracing

PlayStation has released the PC specs for the upcoming port of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the good news is, you don’t need all that crazy of a rig to run it at the lower or medium spec. In fact, the kind of PC required to extract standard performance out of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is quite reasonable. It’s when you start adding the extra graphical bells and whistles like ray-tracing that the spec demand jumps rather dramatically (though this is obviously to be expected).

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart marks the first major outing on PC for the long-standing PlayStation duo. The game launched early in the PS5’s life, a showcase for its graphical power and its rapid SSD streaming capabilities. It’s also a great little game and wholesome fun for the entire family.

Direct from the PlayStation Blog, here’s what you’ll need to run the PS5’s flagship Year One exclusive on PC:

For those who are squinting at the tiny text on that graphic, let me break it down for you.

Minimum

Avg Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS

Graphics Settings: Very Low

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

CPU: Intel Core i3 8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Storage: 75GB HHD space (SSD recommended)

Recommended

Avg Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Medium

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Storage: 75 GB SSD space

High

Avg Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (or 4K @ 30 FPS)

Graphics Settings: High

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800

CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Storage: 75 GB SSD space

Amazing Ray Tracing

Avg Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)

Graphics Settings: High/Ray-tracing High

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Storage: 75 GB SSD space

Ultimate Ray Tracing

Avg Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: High/Ray-tracing Very High

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Storage: 75 GB SSD space

So, there you have it. Those are the kinds of PC specs you’ll need to run Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and (literally) take the PS5 on at its own game. Is PlayStation asking for more or less grunt than you were expecting? Have you got the rig to run it? Let us know in the comments down below.