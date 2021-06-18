What Are You Playing This Weekend?

After almost a full fortnight of all the video games, having the energy to actually play video games is a bit weird for some. But man there are some absolute bangers that just became playable, and having worked through the whole long weekend, there are some quality titles that I’m very keen to fire up.

First, Sable. This has been all over the indie showcases for almost two years now. A demo is available through the Steam Next Fest and on Xbox. I think it’s probably better enjoyed with HDR, especially with the game’s look.

So there’s that. I’ve also been digging back into the bush flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator. I found they were especially cathartic through the hustle and bustle of E3. There was a super annoying moment, however: I got to the end of a 90-minute long leg in the Patagonia bush trip, went to land and the fucking plane tipped over and I lost all of my progress.

And when I mean lose progress, I mean the game sends you back to the airstrip you started at. Flight Sim is actually very convenient mid-flight: if the game crashes, or you have to Alt-F4 for whatever reason, it’ll restart you from wherever you were mid-air. So you could actually save-scum your way through bush trips if you want.

Unfortunately, I didn’t save scum fast enough, so now I have to do the whole damn leg again.

Still, it’s cathartic as hell and a whole bunch of new trips just got added. There’s no Australian curated flights yet, but an update released today has improved a lot of the world terrain around the Nordics, with one bush trip each for Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.

This game is gonna be so good when it hits Xbox, seriously.

So that’s me. What are you playing this weekend?