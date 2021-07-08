See Games Differently

How Is This Even Minecraft Anymore

Luke Plunkett

Published 5 hours ago: July 8, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Here’s what Minecraft — humble, low-res, blocky ol’ Minecraft — looks like in the Year Of Our Lord Two Thousand And Twenty One when it’s got a few fancy mods running over the top of it.

They can’t change everything about the game — it’s still based on blocks, so the world still has that grid-based appearance — but pretty much everything else here is looking ultra-modern, from the lighting to the 4K textures. The grass, shrubbery and dawn lighting are all great, as are the huge trees and their soft, breezy leaves, but the water effects are especially nice.

The four mods being used in this video made by hodilton are Realistic Textures, Continuum 2.1 (for lighting and shaders), Terra (which builds more realistic worlds) and Physics Mod. And if you’re wondering what kind of system is running this, it’s slightly more powerful than the old iPad your kids/cousins are playing on, since it’s an i9-10850K @ 5.1ghz, an Nvidia RTX 3090 and 32GB Ram.

  

