Games Can Do So Much More For The LGBTQIA+ Community

The Moment When Final Fantasy 7 Remake Truly Comes Alive

The Animal Crossing You Probably Never Played

Minecraft Gets Graphics Overhaul Later This Week On PC

Screenshot: Microsoft, YouTube

Players will be able to explore Minecraft with dazzling new visuals when its RTX Beta gets underway on April 16.

Nvidia announced it was working on bringing real-time ray tracing to the popular open world crafting game at last year’s Gamescom and according to a new blog post by the company the fruits of that labour are only a few days away. The write-up has a lot of technical info, but it basically boils down to the idea that ray tracing makes Minecraft look a lot more vibrant and life-like thanks to things like better shadows, reflections, atmospheric effects, and other improved ways that lighting works.

When the beta begins players will be able to explore six finished worlds created by existing Minecraft creators meant to showcase the new visual effects. One is called Aquatic Adventure and consists of a kingdom set out in lagoon, while another, Imagination Island, is a sprawling theme park complete with a Ferris wheel. The beta even includes Neon District, the Cyberpunk 2077-looking world by YouTuber Elysium Fire.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Minecraft without players being able to build their own stuff, and in addition to creating new worlds from scratch Nvidia also has a handy guide for how players can try to port their existing creations into the beta so they can see how they look with ray tracing. Players can also experiment with making new “physically-based textures.” Unlike Minecraft’s normal textures, which consist of base colour and opacity, these new textures also include four more attributes: metalness, emissiveness, roughness, and height. The result is blocks that look more realistic and tactile and less like MS paint files you printed out and pasted onto a wall.

There’s no current end-date for the beta, Microsoft program manager for Minecraft, Kasia Swica, told Polygon the company expects to release the ray tracing graphics overhaul as a free update for the game “sometime within this calendar year.” 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

call-of-duty-modern-warfare comedy saturday-night-live snl twitch warzone

SNL Sketch Features A Terrible Call Of Duty Twitch Streamer

Saturday Night Live returned after a hiatus away for a special and strange episode created at home by its cast and crew who are all practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the filmed-at-home-sketches featured a streamer trying his best at Call of Duty and failing.
cleaning coronavirus covid-19 feature tag-nintendo nintendo-customer-service nintendo-of-japan nintendo-switch switch

Nintendo Says Stop Using Alcohol To Clean Your Joy-Cons

You might have heard there’s currently a global pandemic going on. As a result you might be using things like alcohol and disinfect wipes to clean off your stuff, including your Switch. Nintendo says don’t, at least if your priority is not damaging the system’s finish. For many, it probably isn’t.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles