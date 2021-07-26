Maccas Is Releasing Pokemon Cards As Happy Meal Toys But You’ll Have To Be Quick If You Wanna Catch Them All

McDonalds Australia is set to release limited edition Pokemon cards as Happy Meal toys to celebrate 25 years of the hugely popular franchise. However, you’ll have to be quick if you want to catch them all because the promotion was wildly popular in the US last year.

McDonalds has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the promotion so far, however, the website shows eight different card packs — each with four collectable cards — that will be available for purchase.

“While we can’t reveal all our secrets just yet, there will be multiple trading cards to collect and a Pokemon-themed surprise with every Happy Meal purchase,” Liz Whitbread, senior brand manager at McDonald’s Australia said in a statement.

“We know how much love there is for Pokemon in Australia, so we look forward to embracing the nostalgia and excitement by introducing the collectable toys later this year.”

The promotion made major waves in the US last year, which prompted stores to issue purchasing limits to calm the absolute madness in-store. Kotaku Australia has reached out to McDonalds Australia for confirmation on whether similar limits will be introduced.

“Some fans… are going to extreme lengths to get them, we’re working quickly to address shortages and also strongly encouraging restaurants to set a reasonable limit on Happy Meals sold per customer,” US McDonald’s said in a statement at the time.

Considering the crazy resale value we’ve seen for Pokemon cards in recent years, you can safely assume these Happy Meal toys will be flogged on eBay for astronomical prices in the weeks and months following the promotion.

The toys come free with a Happy Meal purchase, or separately for $2 at any McDonalds store nationwide. However, the full US collection has been listed on eBay for as much as $250.

The Australian promotion will run from July 22 to September 8. You can view the collection here.