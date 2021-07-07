Red Dead Online: Blood Money Update Launches July 13

Officially revealed today and launching July 13, Red Dead Online: Blood Money brings a more organised sort of criminal to the Wild West, as important members of the burgeoning underworld start recruiting gunslingers for a new series of adventures known as “crimes.” Hmmm, sounds familiar.

According to the article posted this morning on the Rockstar Newswire, Guido Martelli, right-hand man and underboss to the infamous Angelo Bronte, is looking for gunslingers to help him recover a valuable resource that’s happened to find its way into the hands of lowlifes across the five states. The resource, called Capitale, was originally devised as a sort of cryptic currency that could be used for shadier dealings, but things have gotten out of control. Martelli wants things back under control, and so he’s hiring cowboys for a whole new sort of mission. From the Rockstar Newswire post:

“Martelli has entrusted some of The West’s most reprehensible soldiers of fortune with leads on where you might find Capitale. Visiting these contacts will reveal an entirely new type of work known as Crimes. Crimes will range from cloak-and-dagger coach holdups to multi-stage robberies — including kidnapping, brutal debt collections, and more.”

Crimes! We know how to do Crimes, right? Gather a posse of dusty Western ne’er do wells, make plans, have those plans fail, and then wing it. It’s all about gathering that precious Capitale for Guido Martelli, be it from these special Crime missions or stumbled upon in free roam. Collect enough and Martelli will even offer you special “Opportunities,” activities aimed at taking down a rising Lemoyne senator who is disrupting Bronte operations throughout the region. There will be three of these Opportunities throughout the summer, the first of which launches on July 13.

Along with these new Crimes, players will also enjoy new clothing and gear and returning Outlaw pass items, like the ability to fast travel from a Wilderness Camp. And for PC players the new update also enables Nvidia’s DLSS technology for compatible video cards, bringing faster frame rates and sharper images.

Sounds like it’s going to be a busy summer for Red Dead Online players. Enjoy doing them Crimes, folks.