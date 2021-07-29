See Games Differently

Shang-Chi Footage Teases Big Action, Ancient Dragons, and Familial Strife

James Whitbrook

Published 20 hours ago: July 29, 2021 at 3:30 pm -
Shang-Chi gets ready to face his past. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)

Now that Black Widow has landed after what’s felt like a zillion years of delays, Marvel has turned its eye back the next movie in its vast plans, Shang-Chi, with a brief new teaser — one that sets the stage for the titular superhero to confront his past and his father in a battle for their family’s legacy.

Marvel’s new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tease is mostly new extensions on scenes and moments we’ve seen in prior trailers, like Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) ring fights or his tussle with Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and his goons on San Francisco public transit. But there are some new glimpses in here of the more mystical side of the film’s martial arts action, as Shang-Chi’s spiritual and literal homecoming draws battle lines between the young man he’s become and the agent his father, Wenwu (Tony Leung), wants him to be.

That means there’s glimpses of the Ten Rings in action — both the mystical rings wielded by Shang-Chi and Wenwu as powerful bracers and the crime organisation Wenwu named after them as the Mandarin — and all sorts of wild, fantastical action. We even get a glimpse of Shang-Chi encountering a massive dragon underwater, and also a very good question raised by Awkwafina’s Katy: what happened to Shang-Chi’s shirt? It, at least, gets an equally good answer pretty quickly.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Meng’er Zhang, and more, is set to hit theatres on September 2. Unlike Disney’s recent theatrical offerings, like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise, there are currently no plans to release Shang-Chi day-and-date on streaming through Disney+’s Premiere Access program — although as CDC recommendations begin to encourage indoor mask-wearing across the U.S. due the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, we’ll bring you any updates to Shang-Chi’s rollout as and when we learn them.

