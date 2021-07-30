The Windows 11 Public Beta Is Now Available

Last month Windows 11 was finally unveiled to the world. And now you can even try the beta for yourself.

To be fair, you could get access to the Windows 11 beta before now via the developer build. However, this was really only recommended for technical professionals. It was also said to have some rough edges.

Now the Windows 11 beta is a little more widely available, if you’re willing to sign up to the Windows Insider Program.

This means you’ll get to try the new OS before most people. There are already a heap of improvements, though you won’t realise that unless you’ve been using the dev build. Still, here’s the list if you’re interested!

If you’re itching to get your hands on Windows 11, you should first make sure that your PC has the appropriate system requirements. This is what you need:

Processor: 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or SoC (system-on-chip)

It’s also worth noting that while this version will be more stable than the dev preview, it’s still beta software. It could contain bugs or cause other problems on your machine.

If possible, you should install the Windows 11 beta either on a test PC or at least on a separate partition. If you don’t have that option and still love to live dangerously, at least back up anything important on your PC first.

If you have any issues you will be able to downgrade back to Windows 10.

If you’d prefer to wait for the official launch, Windows 11 will release later this year. And if you’re a Windows 10 truther you will only have until October 2025 to continue enjoying it.