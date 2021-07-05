Twitch Is Celebrating First Nations Creators For NAIDOC Week

This NAIDOC Week, Twitch is celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander streamers all week long through featured showcases and art displays across the platform. In addition, Twitch has also announced it’s partnered with Indigitek to provide up-and-coming creators with support in the form of $5,000 scholarships to boost their content creation careers.

It’s a great initiative all around, and one that spotlights the creativity, heritage, history and culture of local First Nations creators.

“Indigenous people are the oldest storytellers on the planet, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Twitch to create opportunities to elevate our voices online,” Ben Armstrong, Director at Indigitek said in a press release.

“We were overwhelmed with the submissions received for our first ever Live Creator Starter Kit Scholarship, and our panel of judges had their work cut out for them when selecting the two deserving creators.”

Last week, it was announced creators Mulholland Mob and Tyson Magistro were the first recipients of the new Live Creator Starter Kit scholarship — and they’re two unique creators you’ll want to keep an eye on in the coming months.

In the meantime, you’ll also be able to tune into Twitch all week to check out its NAIDOC Week Creator Showcase.

Here’s who you can expect to see featured:

Joel, BayinJD , a variety streamer from Gadigal and Dunghutti land who’s working to revitalise the language of his ancestors and fundraise for Indigenous charities

, a variety streamer from Gadigal and Dunghutti land who’s working to revitalise the language of his ancestors and fundraise for Indigenous charities Liam, Twikwon , a proud Wiradjuri man who advocates for mental health and disability awareness

, a proud Wiradjuri man who advocates for mental health and disability awareness Josh, Cuzb0t , a Torres Strait Islander variety streamer who is re-entering the gaming scene following his career as a professional Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare player

, a Torres Strait Islander variety streamer who is re-entering the gaming scene following his career as a professional Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare player Nich ‘Grizz’ Richie , a non-binary Indigenous streamer who loves role-playing games and aims to create an inclusive environment for LGBTQIA+ streamers

, a non-binary Indigenous streamer who loves role-playing games and aims to create an inclusive environment for LGBTQIA+ streamers Tessa, Lupawolf152 , an Indigenous woman who uses Twitch as a creative outlet

, an Indigenous woman who uses Twitch as a creative outlet Josephine, sissyjuice , a Kaurareg women streaming first-person shooters and open world games

, a Kaurareg women streaming first-person shooters and open world games Storm, Br0therDarkness , a variety streamer and proud member of the Yorta Yorta Nation

, a variety streamer and proud member of the Yorta Yorta Nation Damien, DarkChoccyMilk , a Sea of Thieves and Apex Legends creator from Adelaide

, a Sea of Thieves and Apex Legends creator from Adelaide Jordy, gonebub , a First Nations woman representing Gumbaynggirr, Wakka Wakka and Mununjali country

, a First Nations woman representing Gumbaynggirr, Wakka Wakka and Mununjali country Galen, mccoley97 , a variety streamer and proud Aboriginal man of the Wiradjuri nation

, a variety streamer and proud Aboriginal man of the Wiradjuri nation Kevin, Kevd0t, an Indigenous Aussie from North Queensland who streams Call of Duty: Warzone

To check out any of these streamers, stay tuned to the Twitch front page. As they each go live throughout the week, you’ll spot these creators on the carousel wheel at the top of the site.

It’s the perfect way to celebrate NAIDOC Week, and the talent and creativity of First Nations creators.