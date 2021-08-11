Call Of Duty League Crowds Will Have To Be Vaccinated, Wear Masks

Image: Activision

While some events around the world are starting to let big crowds back in, like the NBA and English football, the rising number of Delta variant cases in the US is forcing a rethink of other, indoor shows, like the Call of Duty League.

The event’s organisers have just announced that, due to a spike in cases in Los Angeles, they are “enhancing [their] safety measures” for the upcoming Call of Duty League Championship Weekend:

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE HAS THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD AND WE KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING TO SEE YOUR FAVOURITE TEAMS AND PLAYERS RETURN TO THE MAIN STAGE. OUR TOP PRIORITY IS THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR FANS, STAFF, AND PLAYERS. WITH THE RISING RATE OF COVID-19 CASES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY, WE ARE ENHANCING OUR SAFETY MEASURES FOR THE CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND. EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ALL ATTENDEES WILL BE REQUIRED TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION OR, IF NOT FULLY VACCINATED, A NEGATIVE PCR OR ANTIGEN TEST RECEIVED WITHIN 72 HOURS OF THE DAY OF YOUR ATTENDANCE. ALL ATTENDEES MUST WEAR A MASK DURING THE EVENT, REGARDLESS OF VACCINATION STATUS. FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE ONSITE POLICY, AND FOR A FULL LIST OF ACCEPTABLE PROOF OF VACCINATION AND / OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU SOON!

Seems sensible. Well, the most sensible thing would be to not hold in-person events at all while this shit is still going on, but the pressures of capitalism/people’s attention spans appear to have made that impossible, so here we are.

It’s unclear just how that wording around negative test results exactly applies to those who aren’t fully vaccinated, though, so we’ve contacted the League to see if a PCR/Antigen test can only be provided by those who are half-vaccinated, or if anyone can just turn up and show one. If anyone can do it, and there’s a 72-hour window where folks could have got infected in a city where cases are rising, then…yikes.

Earlier this month a number of sponsors like T-Mobile, Coca-Cola and State Farm withdrew their support of the competition in the wake of historically widespread allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at parent company Activision Blizzard.