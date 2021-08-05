Finally, A New Mario Golf: Super Rush Course: New Donk City

Nintendo announced that Mario Golf: Super Rush is getting a surprise free update that adds Toadette, a new golf course set in New Donk City, and more. The update will be released later today. It might even be out by the time you read this.

Nintendo revealed details for the Mario Golf: Super Rush update on Twitter earlier today. The patch adds a new golf course based on New Donk City, which was first seen in Super Mario Odyessy. It also brings the first DLC golfer, Toadette, to the game. In a short gameplay clip released by Nintendo, Toadette is seen using her Super Pickaxe tool from Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

????️ Fore! #MarioGolf: Super Rush scores a free update later today. ✔️ New mode: Ranked Match

✔️ New character: Toadette

✔️ New course: New Donk City

✔️ Improved motion controls Look forward to more updates later this year!https://t.co/CzZfh5IVLl pic.twitter.com/wmhyajIVNO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2021

With this update, Nintendo adds Ranked Matches, a game mode which will challenge players to improve their ranking across various modes each month while competing against similarly ranked players online.

Nintendo vaguely promises this update will add “improved motion controls.” Not sure what that means, but there you go.

In the announcement tweet, Nintendo teased that more free additions for Super Rush are on the way and will be out later this year.

This is the first major content update for Mario Golf: Super Rush since the game was released in June on the Nintendo Switch. In our review of the game, Therese McPherson said it was a lot of fun, even for someone who is admittedly not a big golf fan.

Mario Golf’s latest patch is yet another sign that Nintendo is getting better at embracing the post-launch support model made famous by other publishers like Ubisoft and Rockstar Games. Nintendo just released a ton of free content for New Pokémon Snap earlier this week that added new Pokemon and areas to explore. Before that, games like Mario Tennis Aces and Animal Crossing New Horizons received free updates months and months after release.