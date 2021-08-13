See Games Differently

Fortnite Streamer Banned From Twitch, YouTube Following Rape Arrest

1
Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: August 14, 2021 at 3:08 am -
Filed to:entertainment culture
fortnitelaw crimeoliveira macielraulino de oliveira macieltwitchvideo game live streamingvideo hostingvideo on demand servicesworld wide web
Fortnite Streamer Banned From Twitch, YouTube Following Rape Arrest
Screenshot: RaulZito / Twitter / Kotaku

The Brazilian Twitch streamer RaulZito was arrested last month, according to Insider, which cited initial reporting from the Brazilian site G1. Twitch only just banned RaulZito’s account yesterday, per the tracking site StreamerBans.

Content warning: This article contains discussion of sex crimes targeting children.

RaulZito, whose real name is Raulino de Oliveira Maciel, is known for streaming Fortnite and for producing video content featuring young actors. On July 27, Rio de Janeiro police arrested Maciel on charges of “rape of the vulnerable.” The police statement does not explicitly name Maciel but does mention a “YouTuber” who predated “child theatre, film, and TV actors.” According to the report, he used his Instagram account to reach out to victims with the promise of work. Two children between the ages of 10 and 14 are mentioned as victims, and “investigations continue to identify other victims of the perpetrator.”

In a July 27 statement, the network SBT Games, where Maciel broadcasts, said that Maciel was no longer with the network, pending investigation. A video obtained by G1 shows law enforcement officials ushering a man who appears to be Maciel — with the same unmistakable electric blue hair and vividly pink beard — into a police vehicle in São Caetano do Sul.

It’s clear that Maciel has been arrested and charged with some serious allegations. But less clear is why Twitch took so long to issue a ban despite an arrest being on the books.After all, this is the same platform that relatively rapidly suspended women from the network, including Amouranth and Indiefoxx, for…licking microphones. RaulZito is also banned on YouTube, though it’s unclear when exactly that ban occurred.

For years, Twitch has eluded explaining why it bans the streamers it bans. But the veil may soon be lifted. Earlier this week, Twitch reversed that long-standing policy and will now tell streamers why they’ve been issued bans.

Twitch and YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • How fucking stupid can you be?
    If you’re gonna do something as heinous as a sex crime on a minor, why would you do it while being as unique as possible?
    “Mr Policeman, the bad man was one of the thousands of people around here with a bright pink beard and blue hair.”
    “Damn, guess you’re outta luck. No justice for little Timmy.”

    Anyway fuck this guy. It sickens me to know he exists. I hope he makes friends in prison.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.