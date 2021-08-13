Fortnite Streamer Banned From Twitch, YouTube Following Rape Arrest

The Brazilian Twitch streamer RaulZito was arrested last month, according to Insider, which cited initial reporting from the Brazilian site G1. Twitch only just banned RaulZito’s account yesterday, per the tracking site StreamerBans.

Content warning: This article contains discussion of sex crimes targeting children.

RaulZito, whose real name is Raulino de Oliveira Maciel, is known for streaming Fortnite and for producing video content featuring young actors. On July 27, Rio de Janeiro police arrested Maciel on charges of “rape of the vulnerable.” The police statement does not explicitly name Maciel but does mention a “YouTuber” who predated “child theatre, film, and TV actors.” According to the report, he used his Instagram account to reach out to victims with the promise of work. Two children between the ages of 10 and 14 are mentioned as victims, and “investigations continue to identify other victims of the perpetrator.”

In a July 27 statement, the network SBT Games, where Maciel broadcasts, said that Maciel was no longer with the network, pending investigation. A video obtained by G1 shows law enforcement officials ushering a man who appears to be Maciel — with the same unmistakable electric blue hair and vividly pink beard — into a police vehicle in São Caetano do Sul.

It’s clear that Maciel has been arrested and charged with some serious allegations. But less clear is why Twitch took so long to issue a ban despite an arrest being on the books.After all, this is the same platform that relatively rapidly suspended women from the network, including Amouranth and Indiefoxx, for…licking microphones. RaulZito is also banned on YouTube, though it’s unclear when exactly that ban occurred.

For years, Twitch has eluded explaining why it bans the streamers it bans. But the veil may soon be lifted. Earlier this week, Twitch reversed that long-standing policy and will now tell streamers why they’ve been issued bans.

Twitch and YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.