Pokémon Presents: What To Expect From This Week’s Show

Pokémon Presents is back this week with brand new looks at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus, the three most anticipated Nintendo games on the calendar.

After a brief intermission ruled by Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Skyward Sword, Pokémon fans are in for a real treat, with the news and gameplay-filled showcase set to go for 28 minutes.

The focus will likely be on the Diamond and Pearl remakes due out this November (given they’re the most timely), but it does appear we’ll get to see new gameplay from Pokémon Legends Arceus, which is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and good-looking Pokémon games ever.

Regardless of which game you’ve got your eye on, you’ll want to tune into the newest episode of Pokémon Presents this Wednesday, August 18, for some juicy updates.

We haven’t seen much of any of these upcoming games, so we should be in for a great time.

How to watch the latest Pokémon Presents in Australia

In great news for Aussie Pokémon fans, the latest Pokémon Presents is actually happening at a very reasonable hour.

On Australia’s east coast, it’ll take place at 11 p.m. AEST and finish up by 11:30 p.m. AEST — so all you working or studying adults will be able to tune in and still get a good night’s sleep. I, for one, am very thankful for it.

Here’s when you can tune into the show across Australia on Wednesday, August 18:

Perth: 9 p.m. AWST

9 p.m. AWST Adelaide, Darwin: 10:30 p.m. ACST

10:30 p.m. ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Hobart: 11:00 p.m. AEST

The show is set to air on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, but you’ll also be able to stay tuned to social media for updates.

What are you hoping to see during the show? Have any memories of playing Pokémon Diamond and Pearl with mates on the Nintendo DS back in the day? Pop on down to the comments below to share your thoughts.