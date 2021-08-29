Here’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer Animated

We got the first, highly-anticipated trailer this week for Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy you, a YouTuber has recreated it (yes, already!) using animation from Spider-Man: The Animated Series — with a little helping hand from the animated The Incredible Hulk.

YouTube channel 100Bombs Studios published this incredibly well-put-together version just two days after Sony dropped the trailer from Jon Watts’ film. Whether they’re miracle workers or started putting this thing together after the trailer leaked a bit early remains to be seen. Either way, the utilised animated footage makes for a delightful watch.

The animated series, much like the X-Men cartoon, ran on the Fox Kids Network from 1994-1998. It was mainly the story of Peter Parker after he had been superheroing for a while but featured lots of cameos from the Marvel Comics universe: Captain America, Iron Man, Daredevil, Blade, and the Punisher to name a few but also classic Spidey-villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Rhino, and Venom.

But honestly, this video puts everything to use so well. (To my mind, there’s really only one thing this version is missing and that’s Doctor Strange in sweats.) If you want to learn some more Spider-Man history, our own James Whitbrook put together a nice explainer about the comics storyline that inspired the new film earlier this week.

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Marisa Tomei as Peter’s Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong, and J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson once more.

The first trailer also debuted Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Otto Octavius and making his MCU debut. Of course, while many other casting tidbits have been seemingly revealed along the way, most are still up in the air. Jamie Foxx is presumably coming back as Electro and several other returning faces from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spider-Man films are all good bets at this point.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release in Australian theatres on December 26.