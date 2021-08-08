Stranger Things: Are Spin-Off Series The Future Of The Upside Down?

Stranger Things creators/showrunner duo Matt and Ross Duffer always envisioned their supernatural horror show would have at least five seasons. While the two haven’t confirmed if season five is the last, the show’s executive producer Shawn Levy is on the record saying they do have an endgame plan in place.

“I have the end in sight. The brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when Season 4 is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this. No, one’s making it up as we go along and there is an endgame if you will.”

Levy also told Collider that the possibility of a Stranger Things spin-off series is highly likely once the original show comes to a close.

“I’d say what’s been made clear is this is obviously a tent pole, arguably the tentpole franchise in the history of Netflix. Obviously certain other shows played key roles in their evolution, but Stranger Things with 196 million viewers over the time that we’ve been on the air, that’s a lot of households. And it’s unique in that Netflix service. What’s been made clear is there is an interest and a real voracious appetite for any offshoot, any other iteration format or extension of the franchise, the characters, the mythology. And certainly those conversations are hardly evolved, but they’re also not non-existent.

Stranger Things season four is almost done filming, and a teaser has dropped. It doesn’t give many details on what to expect from the upcoming season. Still, it does show the progression of the series and how the main characters, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Steve (Joey Keery), Nancy (Natalie Dyer), and Max (Sadie Sink) have grown.

Stranger Things season four is set to premiere in 2022, but not set date has been announced.