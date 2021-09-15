Andrew Garfield Unconvincingly Denies Spider-Man: No Way Home Appearance After Set Image Leaks

Andrew Garfield says those expecting an appearance from him in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be greatly “disappointed.” In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last night, the host pressed the former Spider-Man about an “alleged” photo of him and Tobey Maguire on the set of the forthcoming installation. As Fallon brings up the image, Garfield gives an unconvincing eyebrow raise, before moving into denial that the image even exists.

“Not sure about that,” Garfield tells Fallon. Fallon then gestures to himself and the audience, “We are, we’re pretty sure about it. So, we know what’s up, do you know what’s up?”

Garfield’s NDA seemingly kicks into overdrive as all the actor can offer up is laughter, before he acting shocked that he will indeed be in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“Have you seen the photo?” Fallon then asks.

“What are you talking about?” Garfield asks right back, running Fallon around in circles. To be fair, Fallon’s case is weakened by the lack of photo evidence, which has been scrubbed from the internet by Marvel agents. However, the leaked photos did depict Maguire and Garfield back in their Spider-Man suits on set for the film. “I heard about it, and I did see it” Garfield finally admits before taking on hater status by calling it photoshop.

Before the end of the interview Garfield lays the denial on thick, saying, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I’m just super stoked. I get to just like, be a fan again, which is my preferred position — to be able to sit in the audience and kind of go, ‘Yeah, you screwed up mate, you didn’t do it as well as you could have done, eh?’ I get to be that guy that’s just like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really love the suit… I get to be that person which is so much fun.’”

While he may or may not appear in the upcoming Spiderman: No Way Home, Garfield has a few verified projects on his slate this year. He stars opposite of Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, which hits theatres this weekend. Garfield will also play Jon in the Lin Manuel Miranda-directed film adaptation of tick, tick… Boom!, which arrives in theatres in November.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theatres on December 17, and the truth will finally be revealed. We know for a fact that Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, with Alfred Molina reviving his role as Doc Ock, which only strengthens Maguire truther’s arguments about his role in the forthcoming film.