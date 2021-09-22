Former AFL Star’s Call Of Duty Session Rudely Interrupted By Earthquake

It’s no surprise that Melbourne’s 5.9 magnitude stormer is dominating the headlines, but it’s also an opportunities for some unexpected bits of hilarity like this gem.

Former Carlton full-forward Brendan Fevola might have had the most relatable quip out of all the Melbourne earthquake stories, according to this report. The former AFL star posted what can best be described as a classic Lockdown 2.0 image on Instagram, which will genuinely make more sense once you see it:

But according to a chat he had later with Triple M, the biggest disturbance wasn’t the potential damage — but the fact that it nearly knocked his PlayStation out while playing Call of Duty.

“I’m sitting here playing Call of Duty on the PlayStation with my headphones on and my whole screen started shaking, my Playstation nearly fell off and I thought Jesus, that’s a bloody earthquake,” Fevola told Triple M, according to The West.

Fortunately, the world righted itself and the two-time Coleman medallist was back to doing the things that really mattered. “I panicked a little bit, it seems everything’s OK now. I’m back playing PlayStation now so everything seems all right,” Fevola said.

I mean, that’s one way of looking at it.