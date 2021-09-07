Everything We’ve Seen In The Matrix: Resurrections’ 180,000 Teasers (So Far)

The first look at The Matrix: Resurrections is here — or should we say, first looks? I guess we should, because if you head to WhatIsThe Matrix.com and click one of the pills, you will be treated to one of 180,000 variations of the teaser, compiled from a random assortment of tiny, incremental shots from the movie. They’re so quick, in fact, that it can be hard to see everything that’s going on even if you didn’t need to watch multiple times to see everything the teasers have to offer. So we decided to help.
We’ve watched the previews many, many, many times, taking as many unique screencaps as we could grab without completely losing our minds. What we found, though, was both fascinating and confounding. There’s the older, bearded Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) separately kicking arse. There’s plenty of Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Love and Monsters’ Jessica Henwick, both playing unknown characters, along with Daniel Bernhardt’s new Agent Johnson. And there’s a lot of really confusing things that we assume won’t be answered with the first real Matrix: Resurrections trailer comes out later this week, but at least we’ll get better looks at them. Hopefully, this will tide you over until then!
Old Man Neo
Easy Access
Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt)
Sentinel Attack
Sunshiny Day
A Small Step
Nice View
Blissful Ignorance
Trinity on the Move
Mirror, Mirror
Alley Attack
All Smiles
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Mirror, Mirror II
The Happy(?) Couple
He Knows Kung Fu
Make Some Space
Hands Up
The Flip Side
That’s Probably Not Good
She’s Still Got It
Shell Casing Cascade
Car Trouble
Jessica Henwick and Her Rad Hair
Choices, Choices
Wait, What?
Real Subtle
Deja Vu
The Matrix: Resurrections premieres on January 1, 2022 in Australia.
