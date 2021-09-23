Kirby’s Next Game Goes 3D For First Time, And It Looks Sick

After a surprise leak earlier today, we got our first look at the next Kirby game during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Not only is Kirby and the Forgotten Land the series’ first mainline release in years, but it’s also the pink puffball’s first foray into full 3D gameplay. It comes to Switch next spring.

The short gameplay video shows a world much like the one in this morning’s leaked artwork, with Kirby exploring the abandoned buildings of a ruined civilisation. Of course, it’s just as whimsical as previous adventures despite the more serious trappings, and appears to feature all the key gameplay elements for which the franchise is known.