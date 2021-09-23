See Games Differently

Kirby’s Next Game Goes 3D For First Time, And It Looks Sick

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: September 24, 2021 at 8:15 am -
Filed to:entertainment culture
kirbyvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Kirby’s Next Game Goes 3D For First Time, And It Looks Sick
Screenshot: Nintendo

After a surprise leak earlier today, we got our first look at the next Kirby game during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Not only is Kirby and the Forgotten Land the series’ first mainline release in years, but it’s also the pink puffball’s first foray into full 3D gameplay. It comes to Switch next spring.

The short gameplay video shows a world much like the one in this morning’s leaked artwork, with Kirby exploring the abandoned buildings of a ruined civilisation. Of course, it’s just as whimsical as previous adventures despite the more serious trappings, and appears to feature all the key gameplay elements for which the franchise is known.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.