Neon Genesis Evangelion: This Is (Not) A Cool Party

Someone has made a Neon Genesis Evangelion-themed party and it’s absolutely cursed enough to cause the Fourth Impact.

Over the weekend, Twitter user Christine (@FromCaliko) celebrated the release of the final chapter of Hideki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon A Time, with a party full of decorations and Evangelion-festive treats that would make even Gendo Ikari proud.

We’re talking a terrifyingly uncanny cake of Rei’s face during the Third Impact in End of Evangelion with red icing to mirror the sea of blood; an adorable “army of mini Zachiel angel cookies”; and a Kaworu-themed piñata full of pictures of Shinji, handwritten love letters, orange candy, and stickers of the Eva 01 pilot.

Party-goers were greeted by a framed photo of the meme of Shinji holding a cup of coffee with the caption: “Cruel Angel’s Tea, Sis”. Food and drinks menus were written on black and white cards like episode titles from the original 90s series. It all looks great and I wish I was there.

Speaking with Kotaku Australia, Christine said the party was for their friend Emily’s birthday and that she and their friends had been planning the outdoor event for about a month. Hip hip hoo-Rei.

“The party was a watch party thrown by [my friend] Emily for a group of our friends who all love Eva. Most of us had watched the series back in high school and loved it. Think printed grainy JPEGs on our three-ringed binders.

“We’re just an old group of weeaboo friends who like to eat and have fun.”

While Christine streams themed cake making on Twitch for fun “once in a while”, she said she needed to recruit the help of her friends to make the behemoth that is the Rei face cake. Her friends Jen (@Jen_Benben) and Kiki (@kikiinspace) sculpted the face while she did the main cake (the red sea), helping with the hair and finishing touches.

“I like making goofy disaster cakes (which is why there is that Rei face cake) and some friends came over to help make it the night before,” they told us.

In photos shared exclusively with us, you can see the Frankenstein creation was made with Rice Bubbles cereal. Oh, and it’s still just as horrifying without the blood-red eyes.

While we can't quite have our own terrifying Rei cake party with pals right now, you can rewatch the final chapter to Neon Genesis Evangelion here.