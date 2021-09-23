Nintendo Announces Surprise 40-Minute Direct

Pour one out for every gamer who had plans after work tomorrow. Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct at 6:00 p.m. ET sharp, it announced today in a tweet. The showcase, which will cover Switch games “launching this winter,” is slated to last about 40 minutes.

So, what’s on the menu? Nintendo has had a fairly anemic 2021 release calendar thus fair, but its winter lineup is looking stacked stacked.

On October 8, the side-scrolling Metroid Dread comes out, at which point the internet will spontaneously explode due to combustible levels of hype. That’s followed, on November 19, by snazzy remakes of the fourth-gen Pokémon games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In January, the open-world Pokémon Legends: Arceus comes out. Despite the looks, don’t call it Pokémon Legends: Breath of the Wild. I recognise that this is a pipedream, but Splatoon 3 doesn’t have a specific release date beyond a broad 2022 window. Technically, the first three-and-a-half weeks of 2022 fall under “winter.”

Beyond forthcoming releases, Nintendo could announce changes to Nintendo Switch Online, its subscription service that grants subscribers access to classic Nintendo games. The service just turned three years old, so players believe big things are in store.

There’s some chatter that Nintendo might add Game Boy games to the Switch Online library, whispers supported by reports in both Eurogamer and Nintendo Life, alongside episodes from the Nate the Hate podcast. More concretely, a recent FFC application has spurred speculation that Nintendo might even introduce N64 games to the Switch Online library.

Read More: Here’s Why Folks Think Nintendo Might Be Bringing N64 To Switch

Once upon a time, Nintendo barely hosted any showcases, going nearly two years without airing a single Direct. This year, the company has run several. If the prior events are any indication, tomorrow’s won’t disappoint. But seriously? A one-day warning? Booo.