Stardew Valley Creator Isn’t Sure About Future Game Updates

During a recent Twitch stream, Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone updated fans on the state of the game and shared more details about his upcoming projects. For frequent players of Stardew Valley, the bad news was that updates for the game will soon slow to a crawl as Barone begins focussing on new horizons. The good news is Barone’s next game will feature all the pixel charm you know and love from Stardew Valley.

While fans had been curious about a potential 1.6 update for the game, it now appears work on the title has mostly wrapped up. Barone did discuss making more villagers marriageable during his Twitch chat, but he also made clear this would be a lot of work and required new dialogue and “at least two more events” which would take up valuable development time.

Barone made clear it would still be a “fun” project, but said that there were no major updates currently in the works for Stardew Valley right now. He didn’t rule out future updates for the game, but it’s clear there’s plenty of other goodness in the works.

“I’m not saying there’s going to be another Stardew Valley update. I don’t even know at this point,” Barone told streamer Zach Hartman on Twitch. “Right now, I am focused on my next game. So, we’ll see.”

Barone’s next game appears to already be well under way, with the creator describing it as some kind of “top down” pixel art game. He didn’t reveal much about what the game would entail, but indicated he would be ready to announce more soon.

“What it is, no one knows at this point,” he said on Twitch. “What I will say is it’s another pixel art game. [It’s got] a top-down perspective, similar to Stardew Valley, and in some ways it is kind of similar to Stardew Valley. But it’s not a farming game, it’s something different.”

After years of development work on Stardew Valley and frequent updates, which included new farms and an entirely new island to explore, it appears Barone is wrapping up his time on the game to focus on new adventures.

While we don’t know exactly what his next project entails, it’s sure to reek of the same charm and fun that made Stardew such a brilliant game.

Stay tuned to hear more about what Barone has planned next.