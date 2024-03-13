Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update Confirms Years-Old Fan Theory Is True

Some Stardew Valley fans are feeling vindicated today after the game’s creator, Eric Barone, confirmed on Twitter that harvesting crops from left to right was faster than harvesting from right to left. Apparently, this bug will finally be fixed after being in the game since its launch in 2016.

Since 2022, Stardew Valley fans have been waiting for update 1.6. And while it’s been a while, we know the big update—which is adding new content, fixing old bugs, and making the game easier to mod—will be arriving on March 19 for PC. (It will be available on consoles and phones sometime after that.) In the lead-up, Barone has been sharing patch notes and snippets of what to expect as fans count the days until 1.6 is here. And an upcoming change confirms what many players have suspected all along.

On March 12, Barone tweeted a single image showing one patch note that will be included in March 19’s 1.6 update. It simply states:

Fixed bug where it was faster to harvest left-to-right than right-to-left

If you aren’t a Stardew Valley player, you might not understand what this means. Like, sure, it was faster to harvest stuff from one direction compared to another. What’s the big deal?

Well, for years and years now fans have shared videos showing this to be true, but it had never been confirmed 100% by Barone, or previous patch notes. So some fans weren’t entirely convinced it was faster and just assumed it was the animation looking different depending on how you harvested it. But nope! It really was slightly faster to harvest crops from the left to the right and it was due to a longstanding bug.

When asked if this bug has been in the game since launch, Barone said: “As far as I know, yes.” The creator behind the popular life-sim then explained why this was the case. “The left-facing harvest animation was 100ms longer than it should’ve been,” said Barone. Now harvesting from right to left will be just as fast as left to right, ending a Stardew Valley conspiracy theory that had been around for nearly a decade.

We can all sleep now knowing that soon, when 1.6 arrives on March 19, harvesting will be the same speed for all players regardless of your direction. Finally.