Stardew Valley Creator Says 1.6 Update Is ‘Absolutely’ Releasing In 2024

The next major update for Stardew Valley is almost complete, with Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) saying the 1.6 update would “absolutely” launch in 2024 after entering the “bug-fixing and polishing phase” recently.

The much-anticipated Stardew Valley 1.6 update was first announced in 2022, with Barone saying the scope has ballooned out from original plans – although he has confirmed that he’s finished “adding major new content” now after previously going into a self-imposed “extreme crunch mode” to work towards completion.

“1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned. I’m done adding major new content to it now, though, and it’s in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it’s ready for release,” Barone said in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

In response to fan comments, Barone said the newest Stardew Valley update would likely come to PC first, however he didn’t “want a big delay between PC and console/mobile.” The 1.6 update is “about adding more to the old stuff in the game, with a lot of little things,” which the developer teased in September last year – including support for 8-player multiplayer on PC, a new major festival, and over 100 new lines of dialogue.

Here’s a full rundown of what’s been confirmed in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update so far:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests

(PC) Support for 8-player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets & more

If you’ve been waiting to check out the new content coming in the Stardew Valley update 1.6, Barone said playing an an old save is fine, but recommended starting a new save “just to experience everything in context, otherwise you’ll unlock a bunch of stuff right away when you load up your old save.”



Barone has yet to confirm an exact date for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update to go live, but it looks like fans of the game will be seeing it pretty soon based on his comments. We’ll be keeping our eye out for any concrete announcements as the developer of the highly-popular farming sim shares further updates.