Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has shared a sneak peak at what’s to come in the game’s upcoming 1.6 Update, and despite initially saying it wouldn’t be “huge,” the outline of everything to come promises a whole heap of new content for the much-loved farming sim.

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an in development preview of what to expect in Stardew Valley’s next update, which he’s been teasing online for a number of months. Last year, ConcernedApe said the update would include a new festival, items, more dialogue, and “secrets,” although now we have a full outline of exactly what’s to come – and there’s way more than expected, including two new mini festivals, late-game content expanding on each skill area, and PC support for 8-player multiplayer.

Here’s everything coming to Stardew Valley in the 1.6 Update:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests

(PC) Support for 8-player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets & more

ConcernedApe shared an image announcing the new additions to Stardew Valley which also happens to include some sneak previews of items coming to the game – including a new fish machine, new ticket type, purple drink, three different coloured frogs, as well as Jas and Sebastian in their aforementioned winter outfits, amongst other new items. There’s also a mysterious-looking figure in a robe and sunglasses (me for real every morning), although it’s not quite clear just yet who or what they might be.

All the while, work is continuing on ConcernedApe’s next game, Haunted Chocolatier, which is also being teased in dribs and drabs as the solo developer chips away at the spooky (but adorable) looking title.



There’s still no set release date for Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update, but it looks like work on the new content is inching closer to release given we’re now receiving more concrete details. Given ConcernedApe previously described the update as “modding-focused” – to make modder’s lives easier – it’s possible there’s still more to come, potentially as part of the “secrets” portion of the update.

Lead Image Credit: ConcernedApe