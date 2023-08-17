Stardew Valley Official Cookbook Is Being Authored By The Game’s Creator

Move over The Queen Of Sauce, Stardew Valley is getting an official cookbook, co-authored by the creator of the iconic game himself, ConcernedApe (Eric Barone). GameSpot spotted preorders for the book on Amazon, which will feature more than fifty recipes straight from the game, including the Farmer’s Lunch, Seafoam Pudding, and Strange Bun. Of course, the Pink Cake will also be making an appearance as well.

According to the product listing, the “immersive cookbook” based on Stardew Valley “celebrates seasonal ingredients through unique recipes inspired by the game.” It looks like recipes might be categorised by the seasons, fitting for the farming game. The cookbook also promises original illustrations (hopefully in the iconic Stardew Valley style) and “vibrant photography” of the game’s mouthwatering dishes brought to life.

Amazon currently lists The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook for preorder with an April 16, 2024 release date. It’ll also be co-authored by Ryan Novak, the author behind the Stardew Valley Guidebook.

This isn’t the first official (or unofficial) gaming-inspired cookbook to hit shelves, with other iconic games like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, The Sims and World of Warcraft all having previously received releases filled with all sorts of delicious gaming-inspired recipes.

The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook is bound to be a special one as ConcernedApe himself is a co-author, despite currently also actively working on development of his upcoming Haunted Chocolatier game and the Stardew Valley 1.6 update. The game originally released over seven years ago but continues to go from strength to strength (and platform to platform, with the recent release on Apple Arcade) and remains universally-loved by cozy game and farming sim enthusiasts alike.

Given the extensive roster of recipes players can learn and make in Stardew Valley (thanks of course to the produce focus of the gameplay itself), this is bound to be a delicious read. Personally, I’m hoping there’ll be a recipe for the Luau soup (sans Mayor Lewis’ lucky purple shorts).