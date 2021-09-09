The Uncharted Series Is Coming to PC

It was announced at the PlayStation Showcase today that the Uncharted series would be ported to PC.

Sony announced during the PlayStation Showcase that both A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy will be ported to desktop PC and PlayStation 5. Sony’s blog clarified that only the PlayStation 5 version of The Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released in early 2022. The PC port is still currently in development at Iron Galaxy Studios, a studio that is well known for porting other big-budget games such as Destiny, Overwatch, and Skyrim. While we don’t know the exact date on when the PC port would be arriving, the wait shouldn’t be too long. Sony anticipates that the PC port should release “shortly” after the console remaster.

Developed by Naughty Dog, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was originally released in March 2016 on the PlayStation 4. It was the fourth instalment of the Uncharted series, and was widely regarded as a satisfying conclusion to Nathan Drake’s story. A Thief’s End was a third person action game that was well-received as an interactive cinematic experience. Kotaku praised the game for its graphical achievement and open levels, while finding some of the new characters to be slightly disappointing.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was later released in 2017 as a standalone expansion to A Thief’s End, despite being originally envisioned as downloadable content. Despite the absence of the Uncharted series’ main protagonist, A Thief’s End was generally considered a solid entry in the series. It continued the Uncharted tradition for great visuals and storytelling, but missed the mark on puzzles and gameplay.

The remaster isn’t completely unexpected. Last May, Sony stated in a report that Uncharted 4 and Days Gone would be ported to PC. While Sony has previously had a shaky history with whether their console releases will truly be released for the PC, Days Gone was released on Steam in May of this year.

Hopefully, players who don’t own a PlayStation console won’t have too long to wait.