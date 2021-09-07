Tripwire CEO ‘Steps Down’ After Supporting Texas Anti-Abortion Law

John Gibson, the CEO of Tripwire Interactive — the studio behind Maneater and Killing Floor — has “stepped down” following enormous public and internal backlash over his support of Texas’ recent decision to strip women of a basic human right.

Texas recently introduced a new anti-abortion law, known as Senate Bill 8. The controversial law bans abortion after six weeks and goes so far as to allow private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone even suspected of helping a woman end a pregnancy. This essentially creates a bounty system targeting abortion-seekers and enforced by random residents of Texas.

On September 5, Gibson tweeted:

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.

The statement was widely criticised within the industry, and just hours later one of Tripwire’s major development partners, Shipwright Studios, said in a statement “We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately.”

Gibson’s comments were also clearly opposed from within Tripwire as well, as this evening he has “stepped down” from his role as CEO, with the news announced by the company in a blistering statement that says “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company”, and that “his comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”

Tripwire’s full statement is below: