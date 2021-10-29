Netflix’s First Witcher Season 2 Trailer Sees Yennefer’s Return

Toss a coin to your Witcher-song-singing friends. Netflix released the first official trailer for The Witcher’s second season, which debuts on December 17. No other way to put this: It looks bonkers. It also kinda muddies the suspenseful setup from the end of the first season.

Minor spoilers follow for Netflix’s The Witcher.

First, provided you don’t care about that sort of thing, the trailer:

The Witcher’s first season aired nearly two years ago. If you’ll recall, the final episode wrapped up on somewhat of a cliffhanger: Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), burning an entire countryside to a crisp, then disappearing in a flash, with no indication as to where she went. At the time, some fans speculated that a good chunk of the second season could be dedicated to plotlines in which characters track her down. She’s front and centre in the season two trailer, though, so there goes that theory!

Also, way less essential, but at the end of the sixth episode, you may remember Geralt (Henry Cavill) essentially telling Jaskier (Joey Batey) to fuck off for good. He’s back, too. In retrospect, it’s hard to imagine Netflix passing up the lucrative viral marketing opportunity of irresistibly catchy earworms.

And, of course, Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) are together, having finally met up at the last moments of the first season.

All in all, at least based on this trailer, The Witcher’s second season largely seems to be more of what made the first season a surprisingly entertaining adaptation: wars, magic, monsters, ridiculously well choreographed fight scenes, and liberal use of Geralt’s sweet Aard spell.

Clearly people eat this stuff up (guilty as charged), seeing as Netflix greenlit a third season of The Witcher back in September, well before even a trailer for the second season was up. Gamespot reports the writing team are already holed up, drafting it now. Earlier this year, Netflix teased Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated prequel film starring Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor. (Vesemir will be played by Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia in the live action show.) Also on the way is another live action series, set 1,200 years before the events of the main show, and a kid’s program. The Witcherverse will never end.

“I’ve lived through three supposed ends of days,” Cavill’s Geralt says in the season two trailer, with that accent that still has the lilt from the actor’s Mission Impossible 6 character. “It’s all horseshit.”

Can’t believe he’d say that about Roach.