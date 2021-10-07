See Games Differently

Our First Look At The Shenmue Anime Series

Luke Plunkett

Published 44 mins ago: October 8, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Gif: Shenmue

First announced over a year ago, today we got our first look at the Shenmue anime series. I hope you like punching. And kicking.

The series is a joint production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, and is due out in 2022.

