First announced over a year ago, today we got our first look at the Shenmue anime series. I hope you like punching. And kicking.
The series is a joint production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, and is due out in 2022.
First announced over a year ago, today we got our first look at the Shenmue anime series. I hope you like punching. And kicking.
The series is a joint production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, and is due out in 2022.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in