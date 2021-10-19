The UNIQLO x Animal Crossing Drop Hits Australia Next Month

Can’t get enough Animal Crossing in your life? UNIQLO’s new shirts might be just what you need.

The retailer announced Tuesday morning that their first Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection — a fair while after the game’s release in March last year, but better late than never — would be coming to Australia from November 1.

“Based on the concept of ‘Connect with friends through clothing,’ this collection was inspired by the game’s uniquely original animal characters, and life in the New

Horizons world,” UNIQLO announced via a release.

There’ll be a range of shirts for men, women, kids and infants, with a small selection of Animal Crossing themed merchandise as well:

Men: 6 t-shirts

Women: 4 t-shirts, 3 tunics

Kids: 6 t-shirts, 4 shorts

Infants: 3 t-shirts

Merchandise: 3 Animal Crossing-themed towel blankets, 3 tote bags

Not all of the new items were shown off in UNIQLO’s press material, but you can see some of the other designs in the shots below.

There’s also a range of in-game Animal Crossing x UNIQLO shirts, as well as a UNIQLO Island that players will be able to visit from April 29. “The Custom Designs Portal will have 21 T-shirt designs linked to the collection. Players can enjoy real outfits within the game,” UNIQLO said.

UNIQLO’s collaborations can be a little hit or miss, but this one looks like a pretty good selection especially for the kids. I also like the in-game collaboration with the island, although April 29 is a fair ways off — hopefully players will have plenty of updates between the upcoming expansion and then to keep themselves busy.