Don’t Panic, The Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Is Coming To Australia Soon

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 2 hours ago: April 7, 2021 at 9:35 am -
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossing new horizonsbuild-a-bear
Don't Panic, The Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Is Coming To Australia Soon
Image: Build-A-Bear
This morning, Build-A-Bear launched its Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection in the United States. After hours in on-site queues and a dramatic reveal for Tom Nook and Isabelle, fans were (eventually) able to nab the two adorable plushes for their collections. You can’t grab either of the new Build-A-Bears in Australia just yet, but the good news is you may not have to wait long for them.

Kotaku Australia reached out to Build-A-Bear this morning, and was able to confirm the collection will launch in Australia. According to Build-A-Bear, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection will be coming to local Build-A-Bear locations “soon”, with more information on the launch forthcoming.

Once we hear back on an exact date, we’ll update this post. (It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on the local Build-A-Bear website for any news drops.)

Image: Build-A-Bear

So far, demand for the Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear plushes has been massive. Kotaku’s own Mike Fahey spent four hours in the queue to purchase a set without much luck. So if you’ve been eyeing the launch with jealousy, it’s a good idea to prepare for a similarly enthusiastic launch in Australia.

When you take a look at the plushes themselves, you’ll understand why they’ve been so popular. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a game that got many of us through 2020, and both Tom Nook and Isabelle were at the forefront of our minds for much of the year. Build-A-Bear has recreated the pair beautifully, complete with adorable tiny t-shirts and paw-some little hands. They even make noises when you squeeze them.

Basically, they’re drop-dead adorable.

Luckily you won’t have to wait long to get your hot little hands on Isabelle and Tom Nook in Australia. Stay patient and avoid the scalpers — good news is on the way.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for updates on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection at Build-A-Bear.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

