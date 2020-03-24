How To Unlock Isabelle In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Isabelle is an Animal Crossing icon, and if you're just starting out in New Horizons you might wonder where she is. Isabelle is in New Horizons, but she doesn't appear straight away, and there's a few things you'll have to do before she arrives on your island.

First, you'll need to work through most of the actions found in days one to three.

These essential tasks include paying off your 5,000 Nook Miles debt and opening the Nook's Cranny shop for Timmy and Tommy.

After this, you'll need to open the new Town Hall building, which replaces the Residential Services tent. This should happen around day eight, after three new villagers have settled on your island. As covered previously, new villagers can be invited to your island by befriending them on Mystery Islands.

One new resident will arrive every day, and once all three have moved in, Resident Services will close for renovations.

When the Town Hall opens the next day, Tom Nook will introduce players to a new island guest — Isabelle!

After the Town Hall is established and running, Isabelle will be available for your every need. She manages many of the day-to-day tasks on the island including changing the town tune and flag, helping you out with troublesome villagers and telling you about the new island evaluation system.

If you haven't unlocked her already, the good news is you won't have to wait long.