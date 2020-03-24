Tips For Playing Doom: Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx: The Kotaku Review

How To Start Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adventure

How To Unlock Isabelle In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

isabelle animal crossing new horizons

Isabelle is an Animal Crossing icon, and if you're just starting out in New Horizons you might wonder where she is. Isabelle is in New Horizons, but she doesn't appear straight away, and there's a few things you'll have to do before she arrives on your island.

First, you'll need to work through most of the actions found in days one to three.

How To Start Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adventure

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't like other Animal Crossing games. Rather than starting players out with an immediate grind in unfamiliar territory, the bulk of New Horizons' gameplay unfolds over the course of several days. Players are tasked with building many of the major shops, houses and utilities for their islands, making the game more involving than ever before. While you don't have to stick to this guide, these are the major tasks you should undertake in the first days of your Animal Crossing adventure.

Read more

These essential tasks include paying off your 5,000 Nook Miles debt and opening the Nook's Cranny shop for Timmy and Tommy.

After this, you'll need to open the new Town Hall building, which replaces the Residential Services tent. This should happen around day eight, after three new villagers have settled on your island. As covered previously, new villagers can be invited to your island by befriending them on Mystery Islands.

One new resident will arrive every day, and once all three have moved in, Resident Services will close for renovations.

When the Town Hall opens the next day, Tom Nook will introduce players to a new island guest — Isabelle!

animal crossing new horizons isabelleImage: NintendoSoup

After the Town Hall is established and running, Isabelle will be available for your every need. She manages many of the day-to-day tasks on the island including changing the town tune and flag, helping you out with troublesome villagers and telling you about the new island evaluation system.

If you haven't unlocked her already, the good news is you won't have to wait long.

How To Use QR Codes In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fashion is an integral part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while you might like to settle for the game's existing wardrobe, there are much cooler options available through QR codes. QR codes can be used in New Horizons to transfer clothing patterns from past games like New Leaf and Happy Home Designer, and there's a whole bunch of fantastic outfits around — here's how it works.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au deals fanatical

Here's Some DOS Classics For $3

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.
au cricket-96 dos dos4gw favourite-dos-games hexen micro-machines-2 one-must-fall-2097 sango-fighter terminal-velocity

What Were Your Favourite DOS Games?

I was streaming some Jackbox on the weekend for friends, and one of the people in the background made a quip about the old days of troubleshooting .ini files. It reminded me of the torture of dealing with DOS4GW errors, but naturally, you can't think about DOS4GW without thinking of some absolute classics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles