Happy Home Paradise Will Be Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ One And Only Paid DLC

Nintendo has announced that this week’s Happy Home Paradise expansion will be Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ only paid DLC, and that major updates to the game will be coming to an end following both the DLC and the game’s free version 2.0 update.

In a statement to IGN, a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed that Happy Home Paradise, the game’s first paid DLC, will also be its last. In Happy Home Paradise, players join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team in an archipelago, scoping out islands and designing vacation homes for villagers.

“It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” the spokesperson told IGN.

Alongside the paid DLC, New Horizons is getting a version 2.0 update, which will be the last major free content update to the game. In the update, players can visit Brewster at his coffee shop, the Roost, and venture to other islands with Kapp’n on his boat.

Following these major updates, Nintendo told IGN that it will only support the game with “small changes.” Time will tell whether those changes will include more seasonal events, or if they will solely be dedicated to bug fixes. I’m hoping for the former, and I bet Blathers is pulling for the latter.

Happy Home Paradise can be purchased for $US24.99 ($33), or can be downloaded as a complimentary feature of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack alongside Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games. Individual memberships cost $US49.99 ($66) for 12 months, while the family membership is $US79.99 ($106) for 12 months.

New Horizons’ version 2.0 update and Happy Home Paradise launch on November 5, 2021.