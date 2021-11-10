Animal Crossing’s Ugliest Gyroid Is Getting The Most Love From Fans

Among the scores of wonderful things added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in its most recent update, the most personally exciting has got to be the return of the Gyroids. These noise-making gizmos quickly proliferated through players’ homes and islands after last week’s patch, but one dried out robot seems to have stolen everyone’s hearts.

Meet the Crumploid. Unlike the hilariously bong-like Whistloid or the manic, krumping Wallopoid, this poor little guy is relatively understated. He’s pretty quiet on the sound effect front and doesn’t make any wild movements. His key defining attribute is that he’s, well, ugly. As pointed out by PetrarchEleven on Twitter, the Crumploid basically looks like SpongeBob when he first visits Sandy’s waterless dome.

Immediate reactions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Crumploid were naturally varied. Some expressed worry about the robot’s well-being, while others were upset to see him at the end of their shovels at all. One player even described their Crumploid as “the one true skrunkly,” a nonsensical phrase that Urban Dictionary tells me means they love him.

Ok alright ok ok what the fuck is this pic.twitter.com/J9yilUFSje — Cordi????‼️ (@cordifucks) November 4, 2021

And yet, despite the large variety of adorable Gyroids in the game, more than one person described themselves as “obsessed” with the tiny robot. Some even went as far as to say they would die for him. As word spread of the Crumploid’s crinkly brilliance, folks started to get excited when they dug one up. The general air of concern and grief has since given way to a more positive reception for the dry little dude.

I would die for Crumploid pic.twitter.com/N82fAlJvOl — John Kleckner (@hejibits) November 5, 2021

“If anybody gets the Crumploid in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and doesn’t want him, I will take him and I will love him,” wrote one Twitter user after the initial backlash. “He will have a good home. DM to set up a drop off or mailing or something. I love the Crumploid.”

“WILL EVERYBODY STOP. MAKING FUN. OF SWEET LIL CRUMPLOID,” another demanded. “HE IS DOIN HIS BEST.”

Animal Crossing is a franchise defined by its cute aesthetics and good vibes, so it’s nice to see the New Horizons community coming around on the Crumploid. Sure, he’s a little weird looking compared to the other Gyroids, but that’s also what makes him unique. If you’ve found one, give him a big hug for me.