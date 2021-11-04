Katrina Joins Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Costs 100,000 Bells

Brewster isn’t the only fan-favourite making their triumphant return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week. In addition to the sea shanty-singing Kapp’n and others, fortune teller Katrina is also back as of the 2.0 update, ready to grant you all sorts of bonuses, for a price.

A staple of the series, dating back to the original Animal Crossing, Katrina can affect how the game plays based on what fortune reading she gives. Some will make villagers love you, others will make them shun you. Katrina can help make you rich, or completely ruin your luck. But for that to happen, first you need to find her. Here’s how to track her down in ACNH:

Withdraw 100,000 Bells. Yes, that’s how much she costs.

Tell Orville you want to fly to Harv’s island.

Wilbur will tell you Harv’s missing when you get there.

Follow the path below a wooden arch to find Harv chatting with Harriet.

Harv tells you he wants to open up a Merchant Village.

Go find a Lloid gyroid in the lower left-hand corner of the map.

Give the gyroid 100,000 Bells and he’ll summon Katrina.

The next day she’ll be waiting on Harv’s island for you.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Easy enough, as long as you have the money to spare. If you’re impatient, you can always time travel to skip her travel time once she’s been summoned. From there she can provide you up to one fortune a day. Her predictions vary, but some players are reporting that she can now grant you a day where your tools can’t break. Also she’s just really weird and a ton of fun to hang out with.

ACNH fans were previously worried that she had been relegated solely to an in-game phone app. In the year-and-a-half since it came out, she’s been able to share mysterious premonitions in the form of quippy DMs, but little else. It’s a relief to see her finally getting her due.