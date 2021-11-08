Oh Good: It Looks Like Discord Might Be Considering NFTs

Popular community app Discord may be looking into ways it can better serve the growing NFT and Web3 community.

A user survey screenshotted by Twitter user Jason Scott (@textfiles) began to gather steam early this morning. The same screenshot later appeared on the r/discordapp subreddit and more condemnation followed.

Beyond a broad unwillingness to allow NFT’s to proliferate on the platform, many argued that what could be seen of the user survey seemed rather leading. The concern was that Discord wasn’t looking to gauge overall user interest or awareness of NFT’s as much as asking NFT traders directly how it could better serve them.

There was one sticking point, however. Despite the screenshots and the rage, no one had actually confirmed the existence of the survey. No one had even posted so much as a link to it.

As Twitter and Reddit began to dig into the survey’s origins, what became apparent was that this was not a new survey. Older threads and tweets about the survey suggested it had been open since at least August and flown under the radar.

And then, finally, the survey appeared. Though the survey was open when the link began to spread, and Kotaku Australia was able to read through it in its entirety, the survey now appears to be closed. This did not keep screenshots of the survey’s questions from spreading on social media.

The bulk of the survey revolved around how Discord could best integrate NFT trading and Web3 experiences into its existing platform and less about how users would feel about including those features into the app. This makes sense — NFT collectors represent a growing community and that makes them an audience Discord would want to tap into.

A feedback thread on Discord’s support page calling for the platform to step away from NFT’s has since appeared.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to Discord for comment.