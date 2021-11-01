Gaming4Life Is Calling On Twitch To Help Raise $50,000 For Charity

Sony Foundation’s GAMING4LIFE charity drive returns this month.

GAMING4LIFE is an annual series of charity live streams, this year running from November 1 to 30. Funds from this year’s drive will go to the Sony Foundation’s You Can Stay program, which assists youth cancer patients living in regional areas travelling to city hospitals to receive medical care, putting a roof over their heads for the duration of their stay.

The goal is to hit $50,000 in donations to fund 500 one-night stays at a Quest serviced apartment close to each patient’s hospital. Given the physical and monetary cost of travelling so far for treatments, not having to worry about accommodation would be a huge weight off the shoulders of families already doing it pretty tough.

The charity drive is a month of live streams hosted by popular Australian Twitch streamers. Familiar names like MaxiGeek, HolmesinFive and StormyPlays will appear throughout the month. Each streamer will have their own Tiltify link for direct donations. You can check out the full schedule here.

You can also donate by picking up a raffle ticket at the Sony Foundations Bid2Give website. Prizes up for grabs include:

A skateboard signed by Tony Hawk

A limited edition Gran Turismo Sport PlayStation 4 console signed by Polyphony Digital Kazunori Yamauchi

A private one-on-one coaching lesson with your choice of ORDER esports player from across their LoL, FIFA, Valorant, or CSGO teams

“Our You Can Stay program is a lifeline for regional youth cancer patients and their families, particuarly during this pandemic to ensure they can access cancer treatment in the city in safe surroundings,” said Sony Foundation CEO Sophie Ryan in a press release.

“We are incredibly grateful for all creators and streamers who will commit their time and energy to help raise funds, so we can keep these families together and reduce the financial and emotional stress that can come from having to travel far from home for cancer treatment.”

If you’re an ANZ Twitch streamer and you’d like to get involved, you can sign up here. Plus any streamers that sign up to Gaming4Life at Fortress Melbourne can broadcast their stream for free for the entire month (when the site reopens on November 5). Streams held at Fortress Melbourne will be hosted on the official Fortress Melbourne Twitch channel.

Or if you’re just a deadset legend who’d like to make a donation, you can drop some change right here. Any donation over $20 puts you straight into the draw for a PlayStation 5 console.