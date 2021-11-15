The Gulf Between Amouranth and Other Top Women Streamers On Twitch Is Enormous, Stats Say

When Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa isn’t getting banned from Twitch for things like wearing a horse mask and suggestively slurping a microphone, she’s pulling huge viewership numbers month after month. Not only was she Twitch’s leading female streamer for October, she accrued almost as many view hours as the next two biggest female streamers combined.

That’s according to the latest data from Twitch analytics firm StreamElements, via Rainmaker.gg, which shows Siragusa pulled in roughly 3.1 million hours watched last month, nearly double Imane “Pokimane” Anys’s estimated 1.7 million and SadDummy’s 1.5 million.

She’s done this in part by pioneering new forms of Twitch antics and trolling. Earlier this year, she became one of the faces of the Amazon-owned streaming platform’s burgeoning hot tub-meta. Later she moved onto Twitch’s ear-licking ASMR meta with a July subathon dedicated to the genre. Just last week, Siragusa shocked fans and internet passers-by alike when she claimed to have purchased a gas station to get out of millions in tax liability.

While traditional Twitch streamers blow up thanks to the success of the games they play, like League of Legends, Fortnite, GTA V, Siragusa has transformed her online personality into a multi-million dollar brand predominantly by streaming ASMR stunts and Just Chatting convos with her audience.

Of course, her October numbers are still outside Twitch’s general top 10 which is completely male dominated. According to StreamElements, the last streamer on the list for October, Chikara ‘Shaka’ Kawakam, still brought in well over 5 million watched hours.

These discrepancies were born out in Twitch’s own data, which when it leaked last month due to hackers revealed that only three of the platform’s top 100 earners were women. Of course, most make nothing at all. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the median revenue for all Twitch streamers was $US28 ($38), meaning half of them made even less.