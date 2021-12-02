Someone Please Explain This Hideo Kojima Tweet To Me

Hideo Kojima’s Twitter feed is one of the best in the gaming industry. He talks movies, shares his eclectic interests with fans, and generally provides a dose of positivity in a world sorely bereft of good vibes. But I really need someone to walk me through what the heck he meant when he sent a gif of Solid Snake being electrocuted in Metal Gear Solid to actor Rahul Kohli.

It all started when the breakout star of Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass responded to concept art depicting him as Marvel superhero Captain Britain. Kohli is British, you see, and for some reason folks can’t help but imagine every notable actor being cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This line of thought, as it so often does, eventually saw Kohli share a mirror selfie wearing only a pair of Star Wars boxer briefs.

OK, yeah, fine. Kohli is super attractive and now a pic of him wearing almost nothing will live forever on the internet. Twitter has spawned much worse, certainly, and everyone who came across the photo seemed very appreciative of the actor’s willingness to bare almost everything at the drop of a hat. I’m just not quite sure how to parse what happened next.

Kojima, the director behind such classic games as Snatcher, Policenauts, Metal Gear, Zone of the Enders, Death Stranding, and, what the heck, let’s throw Boktai in there too for good measure, is establishing something of a bromance with Kohli. The duo’s various Twitter interactions have even prompted some to elevate Kohli to the level of Kojima collaborators Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen. Maybe that’s why Kojima felt comfortable quoting Kohli’s saucy selfie with this gif.

While I vaguely understood what Kojima was getting at here, I’ll admit to having the tweet open in a tab most of the day, every so often going back to ponder exactly what he meant.

Is this a sex thing? Does Kojima need to be sent to horny jail? I guess he was saying he felt like Snake during Metal Gear Solid’s infamous torture scene? Maybe it’s just that this is so far outside Kojima’s normally wholesome Twitter output that my brain refused to consider him as a sexual being, which is admittedly pretty short-sighted of me considering his pervy legacy.

You think Kohli is cool and hot, Kojima? Me too! Call me. We can talk more about it.