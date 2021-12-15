Finally, You Can Play The First Sonic The Hedgehog On A Tesla

The original Sonic the Hedgehog, the first game to feature the ol’ blue blur, will be available to play in a Tesla, making it the most expensive way to play the game.

According to a press release, a partnership between Sega and Tesla has been formed to bring the original Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis to Tesla’s in-car gaming console. The game will be available to play in existing and new models of electric vehicles. Using a handheld controller connected to the Tesla’s USB port, passengers can play the game – not drivers.

This point of passenger play comes due to The New York Times reporting that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US launching an investigation into Tesla’s video game feature. Obviously, gaming while driving is incredibly dangerous, and the combination of hands-free driving and electronic distractions have been linked to 12 death in Tesla cars using the autopilot feature since 2016. Based on the fact that the console is pretty much right next to the driver’s seat, it’s hard to see how they wouldn’t be distracted by even the passenger playing.

This is certainly not the first game to be released on the Tesla. Atari classics from the 80s such as Tempest, Super Breakout, Missile Command, and Millipede are available to play as well as newer games such as Cuphead, Battle of Polytopia, and Stardew Valley. Another notable title available only on the newer Tesla Model X or Model S vehicles is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Of course, once again, these titles are only playable by passengers and parked drivers. If you have a Tesla, do not play the Tesla games while you are driving your Tesla. That is a very bad idea.

The past couple of weeks has been juicy for our speedy rat son. The Game Awards this year gave us a look at not just one, but TWO new Sonic the Hedgehog projects. The announcement of an open-world Sonic adventure in the form of Sonic Frontiers was presented to viewers of the awards ceremony, showing off a huge, apocalyptic world for our friend Sonic to run very fast through. The show also presented the very first trailer for the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2 film, which follows Ben Schwartz’s Sonic after the first movie and sees him coming face to face with Idris Elba’s Knuckles as well as Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails. While Elba is a new addition to the world, O’Shaughnessey has voiced the character of Tails in the Sonic Boom series as well as multiple games in the Sonic franchise since 2014.