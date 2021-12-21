The Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Loop Hero And Other Great Games For Free

In the modern gaming landscape it’s pretty easy to get away with not paying for games. In part that’s because the studios make free ones that are really, really good. But it’s also because deep-pocketed companies like Epic keep giving away even the paid ones. This year’s annual holiday sale on the Epic Games Store is no exception with limitless $US10 ($14) coupons and 15 free games through the end of 2021.

The sale kicked off last Thursday, December 16 with a giveaway for Shenmue III, the 2019 Kickstarter success story which was surprisingly decent and is normally $US30 ($42). Today’s catch is also incredibly noteworthy: Loop Hero. The deck-building roguelite released earlier this year and quickly became one of my own and many other people’s favourites, partly due to its satisfying interlocking systems, and partly because it’s a chilling, nihilistic tale about trying to rebuild a world that’s been overtaken by the void. Best of all you can play it on pretty much any PC hardware that still has a pulse.

Here’s the full list of free holiday Epic Games Store games, which we’ll update as more are revealed:

December 16 – Shenmue III

December 17 – Neon Abyss

December 18 – Remnant from the Ashes

December 19 – Vanishing of Ethan Carter

December 20 – Loop Hero

December 21 – ???

December 22 – ???

December 23 – ???

December 24 – ???

December 25 – ???

December 26 – ???

December 27 – ???

December 28 – ???

December 29 – ???

December 30 – ???

The games are only available for 24 hours each starting the day they go live, so make sure you go and claim them to your account even if you don’t plan to start playing right away.

Of course, this is all a way to get you to keep circulating through the Epic Games Store’s front page so you’ll actually buy stuff, and it’s a pretty good one considering the Fortnite-maker is also currently giving out unlimited $US10 ($14) coupons for all games $US15 ($21) and over.

I already have way too many games in my life, but if I needed a few more I might start with Atomicrops, Bonfire Peaks, Axiom Verge 2, Sable, and Dark Deity, all of which qualify for the coupon, allowing you to collect the lot for roughly $US30 ($42). I also hear wonderful things about Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, which is the ambitious follow-up to one of 2017’s best games. Unfortunately I haven’t had time to check it out yet. Like I said, too many games. We’ll see how long that excuse holds up.