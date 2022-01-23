This Week In Games: Pokémon Legends Arceus Leads A Busy Week

Happy Monday, friends! Once again, we check in on what we have to look forward to this week in games. With the public holiday on Wednesday, it’s a short week here in Australia, but that is not stopping the release train. There are lots of games to discuss this week, and it ends with a bang, so let’s get into it.

January 24



Hidden Deep (PC)

The developer blurb on Hidden Deep says it is an “atmospheric sci-fi action game heavily inspired by Aliens, The Thing, and Half-Life.” These influences come right through in the trailer. This looks like a claustrophobic little 2D action side-scroller. I don’t think you could call it a Metroidvania. If anything, it looks like Prince of Persia with a solid dose of Oh Shit, Oh Fuck, Oh Shit thrown in. Interested to give it a go.

January 25

Reverie Knights Tactics (PS4, XBO, NS, PC)

High fantasy visual novel meets turn-based tactics, but I wouldn’t get it confused for Fire Emblem. This one looks cute and very indie. Time’s going to tell on exactly how deep its tactics simulation is, but I like what I see so far.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)

Return of the aaaaaaaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

January 27

Rugby 22 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

I remember when I worked at EB Games, back around the time of the Last Supper, the Rugby franchise would come out of nowhere every year. We would receive a shipment of copies, the handful of preorders would get their courtesy call, and then the walk-ins would start. We’d never have enough. People in South-East Queensland loved the Rugby games as much as they loved Kelly Slater’s Pro Surfer. I wonder if that’s still true today. Let me know in the comments.

Vagante (PS4, XBO, NS)

An old favourite from Steam is finally making its way to consoles. Vagante is a roguelike dungeon crawler with a pixelated, Shovel Knight aesthetic. It earned wide praise when it launched on PC in 2018, and now you can catch it on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Zenith: The Last City (PC, PSVR, OQ2)

Now and then, a VR trailer makes you sit up and go “wait, is this it? Is this the thing that finally gets me to pick up a Quest 2 and keep it?” Zenith is definitely one of those trailers. There’s a lot of spinning and whirling going on in here. I wonder how that will translate for people with motion sickness?

January 28



Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition (PS5)

It’s Human. It’s a next-gen re-release, you know what’s up.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS)

The game is so hotly anticipated that people have leaked it, emulated it, and are already playing it on Twitch. Fans have waited decades for the first open-world Pokemon game that featured real-time battles and captures. Now, it’s almost here. Can it possibly live up to the hype? Is this the game that redefines Pokemon the way Breath of the Wild redefined Zelda? Or is it another experiment for the pile, like Pokemon Let’s Go? We’ll find out this week.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

This package collects the PS4 era titles Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in a single package. It also boasts improved frame rates and native 4K res. These are great games, and this will almost certainly be the best way to experience them before they inevitably launch on the PC.

And there you have it! What are you playing this week? Will you be sneaking a peek at Pokemon Legends before launch? PS5 owners, are you going to play Uncharted again or has something else taken your fancy? Let us know in the comments.