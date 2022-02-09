See Games Differently

Chrono Cross Remaster Coming To Switch On April 7

Ian Walker

Published 26 mins ago: February 10, 2022 at 9:20 am -
Filed to:chrono
creative worksmusic of chrono triggerradical dreamersrole playing video gamessergesingle player video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Chrono Cross Remaster Coming To Switch On April 7
Screenshot: Square Enix / Nintendo

Chrono Trigger pseudo-sequel Chrono Cross is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. It’s scheduled to launch on April 7.

Chrono Cross first released for the original PlayStation in 1999, giving Chrono Trigger fans a chance to return to the world of the iconic Super Nintendo role-playing game. It stars Serge, a 17-year-old boy who finds himself transported to an alternate reality wherein he died as a child, as well as a colourful cast of 45 potential party members that can be recruited from various dimensions.

This new version of Chrono Cross, subtitled The Radical Dreamers Edition, introduces improvements like the ability to disable random encounters and an enhanced soundtrack to go along with the upgraded visuals.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.