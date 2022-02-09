Chrono Cross Remaster Coming To Switch On April 7

Chrono Trigger pseudo-sequel Chrono Cross is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. It’s scheduled to launch on April 7.

Chrono Cross first released for the original PlayStation in 1999, giving Chrono Trigger fans a chance to return to the world of the iconic Super Nintendo role-playing game. It stars Serge, a 17-year-old boy who finds himself transported to an alternate reality wherein he died as a child, as well as a colourful cast of 45 potential party members that can be recruited from various dimensions.

This new version of Chrono Cross, subtitled The Radical Dreamers Edition, introduces improvements like the ability to disable random encounters and an enhanced soundtrack to go along with the upgraded visuals.