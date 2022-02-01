Community Review: Gotta Catch ‘Em All (For Research Purposes)

That’s right, we’re talking about Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Community Review this week. If the Pedestrian Slack was any indication this week, about half the office knocked off on Friday and ran straight out to buy a copy.

Critics and players drew similar conclusions about the game, with its Metacritic score coming to rest at an 84 for critics and a 7.9 for users. The Washington Post’s Launcher vertical felt the game transcended what it felt were less-than-stellar visuals with strong gameplay fundamentals. VOOKS called it “the future of Pokémon games.” GamesHub (and former Kotaku legend Leah J. Williams) said the game was “the breath of fresh air the franchise needed, though it’s far from perfect.”

Others weren’t quite as complimentary. IGN gave the game a 7, saying that despite revolutionising catches and battles, it was “unfortunately set in a drab, empty, and at times tedious world.” Digital Trends scored it similarly, saying it considered the game a step in the right direction, “even if its technical limits can’t always support its ambitions.”

None of the gripes seem to have stopped fans, however, with the game flying off shelves around Australia and New Zealand. Pokémon fans are everywhere, and a 20-year dream had been realised at last. The open-world Pokémon was here and they were ready to explore.

Since our review code only arrived on launch day, Ruby is still hard at work on our review. She did put a great piece up yesterday about she’s come to really love being a researcher and not necessarily a trainer. You can read that here if you missed it. That said, until Ruby’s ready to share more of her thoughts on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we’re keen to hear yours. Did you get to spend much time on the game over the weekend? Did it meet your expectations or did it miss? Is Vooks right, is this the future for the series or do you want more? Or something else entirely? Sound off in the comments below.