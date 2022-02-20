Henry Cavill Visited Warhammer HQ And Had Just A Swell Time

Witcher star, PC builder, and Warhammer nerd Henry Cavill got the chance to visit Games Workshop’s “Warhammer World” aka the company’s UK headquarters. And apparently, everyone there and Cavill himself just had a great time.

Honestly, good for him. I’m just happy he’s happy, y’know?

As spotted by PC Gamer and also based on numerous social media posts from various employees and staff members at Warhammer World, it appears Cavill visited on Friday, February 18. He took plenty of pics with staff as he got to tour the HQ. Every post about his visit seems to mention just how damn nice and kind the Superman actor was during his trip.

Get yourself a man who looks at you the way this guy looks at Henry Cavill. ❤️‍???? pic.twitter.com/9uMRyDSCqm — The Witcher Princess ????⚔️ **INACTIVE** (@WitcherPrincess) February 19, 2022

Oh and in case you didn’t know, Cavill is a big Warhammer fan. The staff that he talked to shared as much in many of the pics posted to Twitter and Instagram.

“Fantastic guy who REALLY loves Warhammer!” said miniatures designer Darren Latham on Instagram. Another account attached to the brand called him a “superfan” and thanked him for his visit. Another person apparently gave him a “White Dwarf.” Not a Warhammer person, but I bet Cavill appreciated that.

It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer. Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save. pic.twitter.com/qJr2n3b1uG — WarhammerCommunity (@WarComTeam) February 18, 2022

This is far from the first time Cavill has revealed just how into Warhammer he is. Back in 2020, he posted an image of himself painting a helmet from the game, and talked about how Warhammer has been a lifelong hobby of his, even if he doesn’t always keep up with the games and books.

“One of my almost lifelong hobbies, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this,” posted Cavill in 2020 on Instagram. “A company called Games Workshop…or plastic crack as “we” call it. Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now.”

In December, Cavill gently corrected a talk show host who mistakenly referred to Warhammer as “World of Warcraft.”

If you want more “Henry Cavill being a sweet nerd” content, then you can always check out that time he built a gaming PC.