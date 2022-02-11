Nolan North Is Voicing Nathan Drake For The Uncharted Movie Version’s Novelization

Nolan North voices Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games. Tom Holland plays the character in the upcoming movie version. So how do you cast for the audiobook of the feature film’s novelization? Nolan North, that’s who.

Variety (via Eurogamer) reports that North will be narrating the novelization and doing the voices for the characters, including Tom Holland’s Drake — rather Nolan North’s Drake.

“I got to do Antonio Banderas, a little bit of a Mark Wahlberg and put on my own Boston accent a little bit,” North told Variety. “And then Nathan Drake. I didn’t do Tom Holland, though. I kind of just did me. I tried to young him up a little bit.”

In the movie, Mark Wahlberg plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan, while Antonio Banderas is a treasure hunter named Moncada.

North has voiced Drake in Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Of course, North has done a ton of other stuff, but his Nathan Drake work is iconic. J.J. Abrams is apparently such a big fan of it that he cast the voice actor in Star Trek 2.

In a 2011 interview with The Guardian, North summed up the character’s appeal, saying, “The fact that he’s flawed and he’s vulnerable is important. That describes 99% of the population.”

The novelization, cleverly titled Uncharted: The Official Movie Novelization, will be released on February 22 by Penguin Random House Publishing. S.D. Perry, a horror and science fiction writer, penned the adaptation. Perry has made a career of doing tie-in books for a number of franchises, including Resident Evil, Star Trek, and Aliens.

The Uncharted movie hits theatres on February 18. If North doing the novelization isn’t enough fan service for you, good news because he also has a cameo in the film.