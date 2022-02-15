See Games Differently

Stomp Stomp Stomp

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: February 15, 2022 at 12:00 pm
Filed to:entertainment culture
epic gamesfictional charactershuman interestjane fosterkevin jenkinsmarvel comics characterspotomac marylandstomptencentthor
Kevin Jenkins is an artist who has worked on stuff like Thor and Star Wars, and has also been a Senior Director at Epic Games.

You can see more of Kevin’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

