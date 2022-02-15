Stomp Stomp Stomp

Kevin Jenkins is an artist who has worked on stuff like Thor and Star Wars, and has also been a Senior Director at Epic Games.
You can see more of Kevin’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
