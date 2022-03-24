See Games Differently

Inscryption Has Created History With Its Latest Award Sweep

Big congrats to Inscryption!

Both the Independent Games Festival Awards (IGF) and the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) happened this afternoon, with Australian-made title Unpacking taking home awards for both Innovation (rightly so) and Best Audio (even MORE rightly so).

These awards ceremonies pretty much go hand in hand, with the GDCA covering the industry as a whole while still sometimes including indie games, and the IGF is much more indie-focused. In this case, it can mean that indie games may find themselves being nominated in both awards ceremonies, and sometimes winning in both.

However, for the first time in the history of the IGF and GDCA, an indie title has won Game of the Year in both events: Inscryption.

Inscryption is a roguelike deck-building game developed by Daniel Mullins Games and published by Devolver Digital and is a murky mix of roguelike, escape room puzzles and psychological horror. You might know Daniel Mullins Games from Pony Island and The Hex, and you may know Devolver Digital from their reign of endless chaos in the indie world.

It has received high praise all around since its release last October, with Polygon calling it the ‘best game of 2021‘, and Kotaku AU alumni Alex Walker giving it a whole lot of love too. People love this ooky-spooky game, and for good reason. As the love for deck-building games grows, the ways that developers change their approach to the genre to keep it fresh is constant, and Inscryption is a perfect example of such genre-tweaking.

If this isn’t a sign to get your hands on the game, I don’t know what is. Inscryption fuckin’ rules. Get amongst it.

